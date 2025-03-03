Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 514,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 12.61. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.