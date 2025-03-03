Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of IPDN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 514,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 12.61. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
