SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 84,513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 297% compared to the average daily volume of 21,309 put options.

Shares of XOP traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.43. 4,404,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $124.12 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

