NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOY traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.53. 13,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,293. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.07.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

