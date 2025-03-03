Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Servotronics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.44 and a beta of 0.51. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

