Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declines By 55.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 6.2 %

Geely Automobile stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

