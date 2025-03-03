Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 204,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.40. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

