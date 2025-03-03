Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 54.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 204,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.40. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
