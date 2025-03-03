Head to Head Contrast: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -2.45% 1.38% 1.14% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 1 7 16 1 2.68 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twilio and RadView Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $134.26, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than RadView Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twilio and RadView Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $4.46 billion 4.10 -$109.40 million ($0.64) -186.07 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadView Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Summary

Twilio beats RadView Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company’s WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel.

