Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Otsuka stock remained flat at $23.04 during trading hours on Monday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

