Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Otsuka stock remained flat at $23.04 during trading hours on Monday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.
About Otsuka
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.