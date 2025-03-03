Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 3rd (AMPL, AP, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, AUR, CASI, CSTE, DGLY, DRRX)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 3rd:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

