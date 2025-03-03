Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 3rd (AMPL, AP, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, AUR, CASI, CSTE, DGLY, DRRX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 3rd:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amplitude Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.