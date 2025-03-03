Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $103.90 during trading on Monday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

