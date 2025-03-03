TD Securities Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$13.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.
EXE has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
