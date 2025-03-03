Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – March 3rd

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies based in China that are bought and sold on stock markets, representing partial ownership in these companies. They encompass various classes, including A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, and red chips, which are traded on domestic or international exchanges depending on regulatory and geographic considerations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.89. 671,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,378. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.77.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. 961,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $16.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,289.13. 58,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,425. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,291.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.08.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.62. 329,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,973. Diageo has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 1,783,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

GOTU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 3,122,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,414. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $896.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.06.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USNA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. 80,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,278. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $567.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

