Oil Stocks To Watch Now – March 3rd

Procter & Gamble, GE Vernova, and Exxon Mobil are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to publicly traded equities of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil. They provide investors with exposure to the energy sector, and their performance is largely influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and market demand for oil and petroleum products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.53. 3,086,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,396. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $13.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.75. 1,624,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.36. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.55. 4,504,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,894,971. The company has a market cap of $475.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20.

