Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – March 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, BP, Air Products and Chemicals, Bloom Energy, and Energy Transfer are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares in companies that are primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These companies might include those involved in hydrogen fuel cell technology, electrolyzers for hydrogen production, and infrastructure for hydrogen storage and transportation. Investors in hydrogen stocks are betting on the growth of the hydrogen economy as a key component in the global shift towards clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,457. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.83. The stock had a trading volume of 613,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,269. Linde has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. 2,194,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 3,776,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,006,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.64. 366,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.15. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $227.53 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 4,371,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,540. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 3.06.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 4,734,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,678,363. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

