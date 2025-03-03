BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.49. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 17,424,587 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.17.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.