Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conifer

In other news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,464. This trade represents a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Price Performance

Conifer Company Profile

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908. Conifer has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

