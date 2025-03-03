Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 84.9%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,545.60. This trade represents a 1.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $198,773.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,911,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,471.16. This trade represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,015 shares of company stock worth $582,284 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 29,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

