Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

BPYPO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 4,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

