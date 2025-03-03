Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,048.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $938.63. The company has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

