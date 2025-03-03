Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 535 ($6.74) to GBX 570 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QQ. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.74) to GBX 535 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.1 %
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.