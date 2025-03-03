Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 535 ($6.74) to GBX 570 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QQ. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.74) to GBX 535 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 404.20 ($5.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.19).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

