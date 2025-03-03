Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 429% compared to the average daily volume of 3,952 call options.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of AMTM traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Amentum has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

