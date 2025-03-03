Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Decreases By 28.3%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.9 days.
M&G Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Monday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.04.
M&G Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.