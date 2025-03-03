Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Decreases By 28.3%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.9 days.

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Monday. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

