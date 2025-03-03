Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Declines By 27.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,555. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

