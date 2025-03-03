Mizuho Cuts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $376.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $382.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.92.

MOH stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.88. 219,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

