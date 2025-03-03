Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.6% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

