Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

