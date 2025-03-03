2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $47.56. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 4,648,559 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 14.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
