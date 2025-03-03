Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 142198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 94.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,619,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

