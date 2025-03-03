Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 21.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) traded down 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. 261,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 40,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Premier Health of America Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.
Premier Health of America Company Profile
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Health of America
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.