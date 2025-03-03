iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $49.46. 25,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
