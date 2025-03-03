iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $49.46. 25,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.