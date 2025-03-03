Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Expands By 58.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Urban One Stock Performance
UONE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,979. Urban One has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,690.78. The trade was a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,560 shares of company stock worth $236,298 over the last three months. 32.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
