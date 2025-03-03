Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Expands By 58.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,979. Urban One has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,690.78. The trade was a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,560 shares of company stock worth $236,298 over the last three months. 32.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Urban One by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 501,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

