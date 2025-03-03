GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Up 86.9% in February

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TSDD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 908,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $768.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

