Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 3983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RODM. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 499,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

