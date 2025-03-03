Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 6213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,846,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

