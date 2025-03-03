Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.70 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.29), with a volume of 6951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.55.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

