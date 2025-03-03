SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $4,639,194 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

