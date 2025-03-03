Catherine Janet Lathwell Purchases 50,000 Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Catherine Janet Lathwell purchased 50,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00.
White Gold Price Performance
Shares of White Gold stock remained flat at C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,754. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.
About White Gold
