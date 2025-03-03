Catherine Janet Lathwell Purchases 50,000 Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Catherine Janet Lathwell purchased 50,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00.

Shares of White Gold stock remained flat at C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,754. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

