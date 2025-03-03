Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 94.4% in February

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

TEAF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.06. 11,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,779. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 9%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

