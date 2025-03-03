Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

