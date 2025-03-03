Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.79. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

