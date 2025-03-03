SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SuperCom from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 99,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.20. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.