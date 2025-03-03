iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.80 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 4786034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.