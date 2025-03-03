iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 907463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

