ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 896354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
