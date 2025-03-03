ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 896354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

