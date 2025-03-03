iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 104990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

