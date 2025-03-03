Critical Analysis: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.32 $4.31 million $1.80 9.69 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Dividends

Profitability

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.54% N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Free Report)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.