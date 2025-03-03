Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

