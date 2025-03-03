Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 937.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

