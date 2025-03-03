Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Update

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 937.0 days.
Ontex Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
About Ontex Group
