Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Grows By 99.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.5 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of KPLUF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.
