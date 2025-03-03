Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Grows By 99.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.5 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUF stock remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Further Reading

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

