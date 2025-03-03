Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSOF remained flat at $47.78 during trading on Monday. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

